LeBron James slams Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson: 'Lame AF'

The Brief LeBron James expressed his disappointment with fans of the Cleveland Browns for booting Deshaun Watson. James grew up in Ohio and previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Watson's reputation was tarnished after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault.



LOS ANGELES – LeBron James shared his disappointment with fans of the Cleveland Browns who cheered after controversial NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.

"Cleveland Fans! Y’all know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent," the Ohio native and former Cavalier wrote on X. "With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!!"

Video from the game showed Watson in tears as he was carted off the field.

On Monday, ESPN reported an MRI revealed the Browns QB suffered a ruptured Achilles.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Watson served an 11-game suspension two seasons ago after many women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during scheduled massage sessions.

Two Texas grand juries ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson. However, the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement on his discipline, which included paying a $5 million fine and undergoing mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts while following a treatment program they put together before his return to the field.

Watson settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.

In early September, he was hit with another lawsuit, which listed Jane Doe as the plaintiff, accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

