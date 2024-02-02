LA Kings part ways with Todd McLellan after 48 games

article

The Los Angeles Kings announced Friday they have relieved head coach Todd McLellan of his duties.

"We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization," said Kings general manager Rob Blake in a statement. "He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time."

Team officials added Jim Hiller would serve as the interim head coach for the duration of the season.

Hiller joined the Kings coaching staff in 2022 as an assistant coach.

The Kings currently sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference with a 23-15-10 record.