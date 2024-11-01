How to watch Rams football: Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams may be a game under .500, but the team is far from out of the NFC West race.

The Rams have a chance to not only improve to 4-4, but also leapfrog division-rivals Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's showdown. The NFC West remains tight as the rest of the division, including the Seahawks, are only a game up on the Rams at 4-4.

You can catch the NFC West Sunday showdown on FOX 11.

Week 9 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source FOX Sports writer David Helman contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL and FOX Sports.

Editor's note: This station is owned by FOX.

