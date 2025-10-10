How to watch NFL football: Week 6

article

Several teams are playing well heading into Week 6, but no one has distinguished themselves as the best in the league given the week-to-week parity.

Football fans are in store for another outstanding slate of games this weekend as some teams are vying to establish themselves as a top playoff contender, while others are trying to avoid falling further behind in the conference standings.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 6 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 9

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at New York Jets: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 13

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons: 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.



