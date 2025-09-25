How to watch NFL football: Week 4

article

Five undefeated teams are still standing heading into Week 4 with a chance to keep their active winning streaks going.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers have tough matchups this weekend in their push for perfection for another week.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay clash in a battle of the unbeaten squads as the Eagles continue their Super Bowl title defense while the Bucs look to establish themselves as a legitimate NFC playoff contender.

Week 4 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 25

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams : 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 29

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

