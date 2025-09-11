How to watch NFL football: Week 2

article

The opening week of the 2025 NFL season got off to a spectacular start with several late-game thrillers and dominating performances.

And Week 2 has a chance to live up to the hype with some intriguing matchups for fans to look forward to this weekend, including a Super Bowl rematch.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

America’s Game of the Week

A Super Bowl rematch highlights the late Sunday afternoon slate as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

After getting annihilated by the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are looking for revenge against Philadelphia, who denied their chance at NFL history to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

While the stakes in this game are different, given that it’s only Week 2, the Chiefs (0-1) know they can’t afford to fall into a 0-2 deficit by losing to the Eagles if they plan to contend for another championship.

Philadelphia (1-0) knows they have a proverbial target on their back, with every team in the league seeking to dethrone them, but the Eagles played like champions last week, beating the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener led by the stellar play of star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are favored in this matchup, which will come down to the playmaking of Hurts and Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, the team that wins the turnover battle, and the Chiefs' defense containing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Kickoff for this clash between the NFL’s elite is Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET and you can stream the game live on FOX One .

Week 2 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.



