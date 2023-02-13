Eagles' Jason Kelce reveals message to emotional brother Travis after Super Bowl game

article

Super Bowl LVII marked the first time ever that a pair of brothers faced off in the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs ' Travis Kelce had the pleasure of winning the second Super Bowl of his career, but at the expense of taking down his older brother Jason's team.

Jason is the Philadelphia Eagles ' All-Pro center, who also was vying for his second ring. The two spoke about the pleasures of playing each other, and Travis even told his brother "don't f---ing look at me" during the coin toss.

They still managed to hug it out at midfield, though, and the two found one another after the game, as well. They shared a long embrace after the Chiefs' 38-35 victory, while their mother Donna celebrated with Travis and consoled Jason.

During the Kelces' postgame hug, Jason gave Travis a brotherly greeting: "F--- you, congratulations."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Expand

Despite the joys of being on the mountaintop, Travis said the circumstances of taking down his brother weren't fun.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that. You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling…" he said after the game , holding back tears. "There's nothing really I could say to him except I love him, and he played a hell of a year and a hell of a season."

Jason and Travis both played football at the University of Cincinnati , with Jason being drafted in 2011 and Travis in 2013 - both of them have been with their respective teams their entire careers.

Mother Donna Kelce (C) gives cookies to her son's Jason Kelce (L) #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce (R) #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 Expand

They became the first set of brothers to face off in a Big 4 (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) championship since Scott and Rob Niedermayer in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final. Scott's New Jersey Devils beat Rob's Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in seven games. The two won the 2007 Stanley Cup together with the Ducks.

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh coached against each other in Super Bowl XLVII, and twins Devin and Jason McCourty played alongside one another in four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots .

Sunday was the third time the two brothers played in the same NFL game, with Travis winning all three (the Chiefs also beat the Eagles in a game in which Travis did not play).

The tight end went for 81 yards on eight receptions, one of which was Kansas City's first touchdown of the game.

In three Super Bowls, Travis now has 24 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns.