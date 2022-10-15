Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 4 in rain delay

article

As the Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep their season alive, they'll have to wait about a half hour later before taking the field.

Game 4 of the National League Division Series is in a rain delay in soggy weather moved into San Diego's Petco Park.

The Dodgers currently trail the best-of-5 series 2-1 to the Padres. The Boys in Blue had a promising start in the 2022 postseason, taking Game 1 at home, before dropping Games 2 and 3.

A Dodger loss either Saturday (Game 4) or Sunday (Game 5, if they make it that far) would mark a sudden and extremely disappointing finish to LA's historic 2022 season. The Dodgers finished the 2022 regular season with a franchise-best 111-51 record. The team had also captured the division title weeks before the regular season even ended.

With the offseason acquisition of star first baseman Freddie Freeman via free agency last winter, the Dodgers were expected by many to make a World Series title run. The team's loaded roster even prompted manager Dave Roberts to guarantee a World Series title.

SERIES SCHEDULE

* = if necessary