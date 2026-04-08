Dodgers mourn loss of Davey Lopes: 'One of the finest basestealers in MLB history'

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of a franchise legend.

What we know:

Davey Lopes died Wednesday at age 80 following a battle with Parkinson's disease, TMZ reported.

His professional baseball career began when he was selected in the second round of the 1968 MLB January Draft. He went on to have a sensational career as both a player and a manager.

Lopes played for the Dodgers for ten seasons and was a key member of the 1981 World Series championship team alongside Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, and Bill Russell. During his Dodgers' tenure, he was a four-time All Star and appeared in the World Series four times.

Known for his speed, Lopes ranks 26th in MLB history for career stolen bases.

n addition, no other Dodger has played more games at second base than Lopes as he continues to hold the record at 1,134 games at the position. To add to his long list of accolades in LA, he also is second in the Dodgers organization as the leadoff hitter behind Maury Wills.

On Aug. 4, 1974, he became the second Dodger in franchise history to steal four bases in a single game. Just 20 days later, he stole five bases against the Cardinals, tying a record in the National League.

Lopes had a 16-year season in the Major Leagues and also played for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

He earned a second World Series ring as a first base coach for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

‘One of the finest basestealers in MLB history’

What they're saying:

The Dodgers organization honored Lopes with a heartfelt social media post.

"The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends," the team wrote.