Chargers’ RB J.K. Dobbins suffers MCL sprain: report

The Brief J.K. Dobbins suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's loss against Baltimore, ESPN reported. Dobbins had 40 yards on his first six carries in the game. He's likely to miss Sunday's game against Atlanta and will be week to week moving foward.



On Wednesday, it was revealed that Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins sprained his MCL during last Sunday’s reunion game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dobbins had 40 yards on his first six carries against Baltimore, showing off the elusiveness and speed that have revitalized his career this year in Los Angeles.

After the game, Charges head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t know the severity of the injury, but the ball-carrier who began the night third in the AFC in yards rushing must fight back from yet another setback to his promising career.

The Chargers finished with just 83 yards on the ground after entering the weekend with the NFL’s 12th-ranked rushing offense.

ESPN reported Dobbins is likely to miss Sunday’s game against Atlanta and his availability will become week to week for the rest of the season.

