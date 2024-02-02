Chargers' Jim Harbaugh wants to live in trailer park after arriving in Los Angeles for new gig

Jim Harbaugh has big plans for his time in Los Angeles, and that includes some interesting living arrangements.

The former longtime Michigan football coach was introduced as the Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach on Thursday, when he discussed his plans for the future as he makes his long-awaited return to the NFL.

"We're in one of the great cities there is. One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning," Harbaugh said.

"It needs to be multiple. Multiple championships. We're going to be humble and hungry, but that's our goal. That's our goal, is to treat people in a first-class manner to win multiple championships."

Among the goals Harbaugh has is to drive cross-country to California and park his RV somewhere scenic.

He also wants to camp out in it — at least for a little while.

"I told my wife this — should I tell them?" he paused, laughing.

"Okay, so, I want to drive my RV out and go to a trailer park, like down by the water or by Disneyland. There are two that I've researched that are close to the facility. I want to 'Jim Rockford' it for the next couple of months until we move into the new facility. I have that thought going through my head."

Before mentioning his plans to live the trailer-life, Harbaugh was sure to thank his wife for her support.

"My beautiful wife, Sarah, who does so much. Thank goodness for mothers. All that you do in supporting me, supporting our family. The best, just the best thing that has happened to me. You're the best, tremendous," he said.

Harbaugh agreed to terms on a five-year contract last week after nine seasons at the University of Michigan, including going 15-0 and winning the school's first national championship since 1997 last month.

He will become the 19th coach in franchise history and the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.