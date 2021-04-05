Baylor captures men's national championship, spoils Zags' bid for perfection

article

Just two days after feeling the high of beating UCLA on a buzzer-beating three-pointer, Gonzaga fell back down to earth, falling to Baylor in the national championship game.

The Bears jumped into a 23-8 lead early in the first half and never looked back in Baylor's 86-70 win Monday.

With Gonzaga's loss, the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers remain the last team to pull off the perfect national championship season.

