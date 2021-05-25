Anthony Davis, Lakers bounce back in Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns

article

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back Tuesday to beat the Phoenix Suns 109-102 to avoid a 2-0 series hole in Game 2.

Davis roared back in Game 2, finishing with 34 points and 10 rebounds in the road win. The Lake Show returns to Staples Center Thursday with the best-of-7 series now tied at 1-1.

LeBron James finished the game with 23 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds for the Lakers.

Los Angeles dropped the series opener after an underwhelming performance from Davis. Although Davis had three blocks during Sunday's loss, he finished the game with a pedestrian 13 points and 7 rebounds, making 5 of 16 field goals. The Lake Show as a team struggled mightily at the free-throw line, converting 17 of 28 total attempts (60.7%).

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90. Final.

Game 2: Lakers 109, Suns 102. Final.

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 in Los Angeles, 7 p.m. PT

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 in Los Angeles, 12:30 p.m. PT

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 in Phoenix | TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 in Los Angeles | TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 in Phoenix | TBD*

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers locked in the Western Conference seventh seed after beating the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in the play-in tournament. The reigning NBA champs finished the COVID-shortened regular season with a 42-30 record.

The Suns secured the second seed after finishing the season with a 51-21 record. Phoenix's ended the franchise's 11-year playoff drought after clinching the playoffs earlier this spring.