Young child shot in South LA, police searching for 2 suspects

Police in South Los Angeles are searching for two suspects they say shot a young child near a local burger restaurant

The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 75th Street and Towne Avenue in the Florence area of South LA. The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 the boy who was shot may be as young as 1 year old.

According to officials, the suspects were driving a silver Kia Optima with Texas plates. The suspects are apparently both men in their mid 20s, one wearing a black jacket and one wearing a gray jacket.

The child was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.