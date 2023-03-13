Yosemite National Park extends park closure as another atmospheric river storm slams California

Yosemite National Park officials said it will remain closed through at least Thursday as relentless atmospheric river storms have dumped feet of snow across California, and another storm is on the way.

Snow blanked Yosemite National Park in California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The national park has been closed since the end of February when storms battered the region and dumped more than 15 feet of snow, overpowering crews that have been working tirelessly to remove snow and keep the park open for visitors.

Additional 6-8 feet of snow expected

"Yosemite will remain closed through Thursday, March 16 – possibly longer," park officials said in a tweet. "A partial reopening on March 17 is a best-case scenario."

The National Weather Service in Hanford, California, issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park in areas higher than 7,000 feet until at least Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected, and total snow accumulations of 2-4 feet are expected from 7,000-8,000 feet, 4-6 feet from 8,000-9,000 feet and an additional 6-8 feet higher than 9,000 feet in elevation.

Forecasters warn that travel will be difficult to impossible across the region, and wind gusts as high as 75 mph could bring down trees.

Park crews have been trying to plow roads and dig out parking lots from under feet upon feet of snow.

Officials have also been looking at the weight of snow on trees to assess if they are subject to snapping or falling, which could injure or kill park staff and/or visitors.

Fire hydrants and propane tanks are still being located and dug out, and damage assessments are underway at park buildings.

According to the park, crews are also trying to remove as much snow as possible from the roofs of buildings to prevent a structural collapse and danger to bystanders from snow sliding off them.