Yosemite National Park makes big change to reservation system

It's now a lot easier to gain access into Yosemite National Park.

Park officials recently announced they're ending the reservation requirement a few weeks earlier than expected.

The system - which required visitors to get a vehicle reservation before arriving on peak travel days - was scheduled to end on Oct. 27.

Yosemite first started testing a day-use reservation system to enter the park using a car in 2020.

Now with the reservation system scrubbed, visitors can drive into Yosemite without having to register. The entrance fee remains $35 per car.

Refunds will be issued to those who already paid the $2 fee to visit before the end of October, according to park officials.

Plans for visitors access to the park in 2025 will be announced by the end of the year.







