Yosemite National Park makes big change to reservation system

Published  October 15, 2024 3:08pm PDT
California
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - It's now a lot easier to gain access into Yosemite National Park. 

Park officials recently announced they're ending the reservation requirement a few weeks earlier than expected. 

The system - which required visitors to get a vehicle reservation before arriving on peak travel days - was scheduled to end on Oct. 27.  

Yosemite first started testing a day-use reservation system to enter the park using a car in 2020.

Now with the reservation system scrubbed, visitors can drive into Yosemite without having to register. The entrance fee remains $35 per car. 

Refunds will be issued to those who already paid the $2 fee to visit before the end of October, according to park officials.

Plans for visitors access to the park in 2025 will be announced by the end of the year.


 


 