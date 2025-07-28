Yacht intentionally crashes in Marina del Rey

The Brief Skipper crashes yacht into Marina Del Rey sea wall due to mechanical failure, preventing further harm. Sheriff's lieutenant confirms intentional crash was necessary to avoid injuries and greater damage.



A skipper intentionally crashed a yacht into a sea wall in Marina Del Rey Saturday and a sheriff's lieutenant said it was the right thing to do.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fisherman's Village, off Fiji Way, Lt. N. Guskos of the Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station told City News Service. Guskos described the watercraft as a mid-size yacht.

Broadcast news video showed patrons of a restaurant watching as the yacht hit the sea wall.

The front of the yacht sustained more damage than the sea wall, Guskos said.

The lieutenant explained there was an internal mechanical failure that affected the ability to control the yacht and he intentionally struck the wall to prevent more damage or any injuries.

The yacht was towed away with damage to its bow.