WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch involved in deadly crash, police say

A WWE Hall of Famer is accused of causing a car crash last month in Florida that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man.

According to Ormond Beach police officers, Tamara Lynn Stych was believed to be under the influence at the time of the wreck.

Investigators said the three-car crash happened on the evening of March 25 on U.S. Highway 1, near State Road 40. Two vehicles were stopped at a light, with one behind the other in southbound lanes of U.S. 1. According to police, Stych was behind the wheel of the third vehicle that failed to stop and crashed directly into one of the other vehicles, causing a chain reaction.

Sytch was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment and later released after police received approval to obtain a blood sample for investigation of impairment.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach Shores, was also transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver and passengers in the third vehicle suffered injuries, but they were treated at the scene.

Stych has not been arrested or charged with a crime. The Ormond Beach Police Department Traffic Unit said it is investigating, and it may lead to criminal charges, pending toxicology results.

"Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event" said Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey.

The 49-year-old Stych, known to WWE fans as "Sunny," made her professional wrestling debut the mid-1990s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.