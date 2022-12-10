World Cup Saturday guide: Morocco tops Portugal, will play France or England in semifinals

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of ever winning soccer’s biggest prize.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer’s greatest players, didn't start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute and missed a chance to equalize in stoppage time.

The five-time world player of the year is set to finish his career without capturing the World Cup or ever getting to the final. He headed right off the field after the final whistle and was crying as he walked down the tunnel.

Morocco players celebrate their 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Morocco will play either France or England in the semifinals.

It is a seminal moment in World Cup history, with an African nation finally advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.

And off the field, this Morocco squad — coached by French-born Walid Regragui and containing 14 players born abroad — is uniting the Arab world, inspiring displays in Arab identity from fans in different countries.

There’s no reason why Morocco cannot go all the way to the title, either, after topping a group that included second-ranked Belgium and fellow semifinalist Croatia and now taking down two of Europe’s heavyweights in Spain — after a penalty shootout in the round of 16 — and Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Morocco’s defense has yet to concede a goal by an opposition player at this year’s World Cup — the only one it has allowed was an own-goal — and it stifled a Portugal team which beat Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 to thrust itself among the favorites.

In a game played to the backdrop of non-stop whistles and jeers by Morocco’s passionate fans, the team relied almost exclusively on counterattacks and scored from one of them.

A cross was swung in from the left and En-Nesyri leapt between Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to head into the empty net.

Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the time of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, had been looking to reach the semifinals for only the second time after 2006.

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Try as he might, he barely got a touch of the ball until stoppage time when he got in behind Morocco’s defense off a long ball forward. His low shot was saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who hadn’t had too much to do before that point.

Substitute Walid Cheddira was shown a red card for Morocco in stoppage time for collecting a second yellow card in as many minutes. Portugal center back Pepe then headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Ronaldo fell to his knees in dejection. While Lionel Messi will be in the semifinals with Argentina, the other soccer great of this generation won't be.

Can England stop France's 'irresistible force' Mbappé?

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe controls the ball as he takes part in a training session at the Al Sadd SC training center in Doha, on December 8, 2022, in the build-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter final football match between France and En Expand

England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé?

Hardly surprising, given Mbappé is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star.

"I’m sure England will have prepared to face Kylian," France coach Didier Deschamps said at a news conference Friday. "But Kylian is in the position to make a difference.

"Kylian is Kylian and he always will be."

There is no sense of France trying to manage the expectations of its star player, even as the hype surrounding him grows with each stellar performance in Qatar.

He has already scored one more goal than the four he managed as his country won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In the round of 16 in Qatar, he struck twice as the defending champions beat Poland 3-1, with two thunderous shots past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

"He cannot be compared to other players," France defender Dayot Upamecano said.

Mbappé is being depicted as an unstoppable force in Qatar — something England defender Kyle Walker pushed back against this week.

Kyle Walker of England answers to the media during a press conference following England training session at Al Wakrah Stadium on December 7, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

"I don’t know how to say it even more: I feel he is a top player. I’m not underestimating that one bit, but we are not playing tennis, it’s not a solo sport," he said after being faced with a series of questions about the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

England captain Harry Kane on Friday praised Walker, who also was his teammate at Tottenham for several years, as "a fantastic defender. He’s been probably the most consistent right back there has been for the last 10 years."

But France's players seem happy to feed the narrative that Mbappé is simply unstoppable.

"If he (Walker) can stop Kylian Mbappé, good for him," said midfielder Youssouf Fofana. "But 19 other teams in Ligue 1 have been waiting for the solution. The truth will come from the pitch."

Walker will have the job of trying to limit the damage Mbappé can inflict on England’s defense at Al Bayt Stadium. But rather than merely trying to contain France’s biggest threat, discussion this week has been about how bold Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate is prepared to be in response.

England reached the semifinals in 2018, losing 2-1 in extra time to Croatia when trying to protect an early lead.

"Whether we had the full belief to go and win the tournament, I’m not quite sure," Kane acknowledged.

England also led early in the European Championship final last year, finishing 1-1 with Italy and losing the penalty shootout at home at Wembley Stadium. Again, Southgate was criticized for a too-cautious approach.

"I very much like Gareth. If I understand correctly, not everyone appreciates him so much in his own country," noted Deschamps.

Southgate's team has played with more freedom at this World Cup, with a more attacking style leading to 12 goals in four games to tie Portugal as leading scorers.

Southgate has opted to play with a back four so far, but could switch to a five-man defense to try to cope with Mbappé.

Ismail Jakobs R of Senegal vies with Kyle Walker of England during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"Nobody was complaining about us playing a five before we reached the Euros final," said Walker. "I think it’s a bit harsh to judge him on what we’ve done previously. I think at this tournament we have been playing good attacking football and scoring a lot of goals."

After coming close to a title twice with Southgate, Walker believes England is ready to win this time. Beating France, he says, would be evidence of that.

"It’s a great opportunity to put a stamp down and to say that we are a good team and we can achieve great things, and give us the belief that we can win this," he said. "I’m not saying we don’t believe, but to beat a big team like that in a quarterfinal, they’re the reigning world champions, that will give us great confidence — not arrogance but confidence."