Budweiser found a way to get rid of its surplus beer after a last-minute decision at the World Cup led to all alcoholic beverages being banned.

The company tweeted a photo of the extra beer in one of its warehouses Saturday.

"New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?" Budweiser tweeted.

The shocking decision from FIFA and Qatari officials to ban alcohol sales stunned fans who were set for a long month in the Persian Gulf country. FIFA president Gianni Infantino downplayed the move.

"If this is the biggest problem we have, I’ll sign that [agreement]," Infantino said.

He blamed "crowd flows" in Doha for the decision, though it appeared to be a ruling by Qatar’s autocratic government to placate its conservative Wahhabi citizens who have expressed displeasure by some events around the tournament. Infantino said the decision to ban alcohol was mutual.

"We tried until the end to see whether it was possible," Infantino said. "If for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, in Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they are more intelligent than us, having thought maybe we should be doing that."

Fans will be able to drink alcoholic beer in the evenings in the FIFA Fan Festival. Qatar puts strict limits on the purchase and consumption of alcohol, though its sale has been permitted in hotel bars for years outside tournament-run areas.

Qatar’s men’s national team kicks off their World Cup run against Ecuador .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.