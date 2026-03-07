At least 1 person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills

The Brief At least one person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills. The crash happened Friday night near Fallbrook Avenue and Oxnard Street. One person involved in the wreck managed to get themselves out of the vehicle.



A multi-vehicle collision in Woodland Hills Friday night sent at least one person to the hospital.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday near Fallbrook Avenue and Oxnard Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person involved in the collision was able to free themselves before police arrived.

At least one person was taken to the hospital in an amubulance, police said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the person who was hospitalized is unknown.

Officials have not confirmed if the person who freed themselves from the wreckage is the same individual who was taken to the hospital or if there were multiple people injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

What's next:

LAPD investigators will likely review traffic camera footage and witness statements to determine if speed, weather, or impairment played a role in the crash.