Woodland Hills couple in their 70s targeted in apparent home invasion robbery

The Brief A Woodland Hills couple was targeted in a possible home invasion robbery. The homeowner is a retired antiques dealer. No arrests have been made in the case.



A Woodland Hills couple in their 70s were targeted in an apparent home invasion robbery in late Tuesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20 about a possible robbery from a home located in the 22700 block of Erwin Street, located near the intersection of Fallbrook Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

Investigators learned at least three armed suspects broke in through a French door in the back of the home. Upon entry, they took the homeowner into his office and forced him to open a safe at gunpoint.

Detectives believe the couple may have been targeted because the homeowner is a well-known antiques dealer. He is retired but appears to be active in online sales.

At this stage of the investigation, LAPD officials believe the suspects may have taken money and jewelry from the home.

What we don't know:

A detailed description of the suspects was not available and the names of the victims have not been released.