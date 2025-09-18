Woman stabbed during brawl in West Hollywood dies from injuries

The Brief Maritza Gonzalez Solis has died from a stab wound she sustained during a brawl in West Hollywood on Sunday. A person of interest was detained in the case, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges pending further investigation. Authorities say there is no threat to the public, but it is unknown if they are looking for other individuals or what the motive was.



A young woman who was stabbed during a brawl in West Hollywood earlier this week has died from her injuries.

What we know:

The victim, 20-year-old Maritza Gonzalez Solis, was stabbed on Sunday, Sept. 14 around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica and Vicente boulevards.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station initially received a call about a fight in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Authorities said between 20 and 30 people were involved.

Responding sheriff's deputies found Solis at the scene suffering from a stab wound to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries two days later on Sept. 16, according to her family.

Authorities said a person of interest believed to be responsible for the fatal stabbing was discovered by investigators and detained. The person of interest is cooperating with the investigation.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges pending further investigation.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if authorities are searching for any other individuals in this case.

The motive is under investigation.

It's unknown if Solis was involved in the fight or somehow just got caught in the middle of it when it broke out.

What they're saying:

Solis was described by family and friends as "a vibrant, kind, and charismatic young woman whose smile could light up any room."

She was the youngest of four children, and the only daughter of Cecilia Solis and Armando Gonzalez.

"Her three older brothers adored her deeply, and she was truly the pride and joy of her family," her family said in a statement made via a fundraising page online. "Maritza was known for her generous spirit and her unwavering positivity. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, and her warmth touched the lives of everyone who knew her."