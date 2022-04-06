Woman runs over couple with car during an argument and kills a 79-year-old man, police say

Police in southern Arizona arrested a woman suspected of running over a couple with her car during an argument on March 24.

"Officers learned that there was a confrontation in the parking. During the confrontation, the suspect struck the male and female victim with a vehicle before leaving the area on foot," says Sgt. Gradillas with the Tucson Police Department.

79-year-old Anthony Ames died from his injuries about a week later, and the other victim was seriously hurt.

Detectives identified 20-year old Elaine Boone as the suspect and on April 5, she was booked into jail on multiple charges including second-degree homicide and assault.

She also had two outstanding warrants.

No further information is available.

20-year old Elaine Boone

