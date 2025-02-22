Woman in 'Palisades strong' shirt arrested allegedly looting home in Palisades Fire area

article

The Brief The California Highway Patrol arrested a woman for allegedly looting homes damaged in the Palisades Fire. Residents said they saw Karen Mastey looting homes in the Pacific Palisades. When officers arrested her at her home, they found several stolen antiques. She was arrested while wearing a "Palisades Strong" shirt.



Since the Palisades and Eaton fires have burned through Los Angeles County, dozens of people have been arrested for looting homes destroyed by the flames.

California Highway Patrol officers recently arrested another person accused of taking advantage of the tragic situation.

Looting in the Palisades Fire

The backstory:

The Palisades Fire started on Jan. 7 in the Pacific Palisades. Over several weeks, the fire damaged or destroyed nearly 12,000 structures in the area.

Access to the area has been limited as residents try to clear toxic debris and start the rebuilding process. But, despite law enforcement's best efforts to stop looting, dozens of people have been either arrested or charged with looting in fire zones.

What we know:

On Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the Pacific Palisades for another looting report.

When they got there, the suspected looter had already left.

The search for the suspect

Witnesses in the area were able to provide officers with a good enough description of the suspect and her vehicle to track her down.

Officers found out that the car was registered in Valencia. When they went to the home, they found Karen Mastey, who officers said had antiques stolen from the house.

Officers arrested Mastey. In a photo shared by the department of the arrest, Mastey was wearing a shirt that said "Palisades Strong."

Mastey is facing charges of grand theft.