Woman killed in big rig crash in Diamond Bar

A woman was killed Sunday in a crash involving a sedan and big rig on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Diamond Bar, authorities said.

The crash occurred a little after 6 a.m. on the eastbound freeway, at the Grand Avenue offramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 6:06 a.m. transported no one to any hospitals, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

A SigAlert was issued at 6:27 a.m. shutting down all eastbound lanes -- except the carpool lane - for an unknown duration, as well as the connector road from the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway to the southbound Orange (57) Freeway.