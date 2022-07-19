53-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Whittier

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Whittier late Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 10:15 p.m., the CHP said a woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was hit in the 14300 block of Leffingwell Road by a white Mercedes. She was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Lorraine Naranjo.

The CHP said the driver sped off and ditched their car about two miles away from the crime scene where they fled on foot.

No further information was released.

