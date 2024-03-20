Woman held captive for a week, detectives searching for kidnapper

Detectives in San Bernardino County are searching for the man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her captive for a week.

On March18, around 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call near El Mirage Road and Aster Road in Adelanto. The caller said they were flagged down by a woman who needed help from law enforcement.

According to the victim, she met a man, only identified as Tom, on March 12 in Los Angeles and willingly went with him to Adelanto.

She told officials that Tom held her captive for six days until she was finally able to escape and flag down help.

Detectives searched the area but didn't locate the suspect. Tom is believed to be 30 to 40-years-old, Hispanic or White male adult, 6’00, 300 lbs. with a shaved head and dark colored goatee. Law enforcement says he has no visible scars, marks or tattoos and he was last seen driving a dark-colored 4-door SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Pangburn, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

