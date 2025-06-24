Handcuffed suspect who stole LAPD patrol SUV on the run

The Brief A handcuffed woman stole an LAPD patrol car in Hollywood after being detained for vandalizing a Porsche. She managed to get from the backseat to the front and drive off, according to police. The woman is still at large, and police are investigating how she managed to steal the vehicle while handcuffed.



Authorities are investigating how a woman handcuffed in the back of an LAPD patrol car in Hollywood managed to maneuver into the front seat and steal the vehicle, eventually ditching the vehicle before she ultimately escaped.

What we know:

On Monday night, LAPD officers responded to a call about a woman vandalizing a Porsche SUV on Orchard just off of Franklin in Hollywood.

The woman reportedly damaged the windshield and placed a box of alcohol on the front passenger seat.

Officers took her into custody and placed her, handcuffed, in the back of their patrol car.

While officers were outside continuing their investigation, the woman somehow moved from the back seat to the front of the vehicle and drove off. She ended up ditching the car in the Hollywood Hills.

Despite a significant ground and air search, officers were unable to locate her.

LAPD Hollywood stated they would be analyzing the video from the patrol car because there are cameras inside the patrol car trying to figure out exactly how she got from the back seat while handcuffed to the front seat and managed to steal the car.

Police said the woman did not crash the SUV and did not take anything from it.

What we don't know:

The exact method of her escape from the back seat to the front, while handcuffed, is currently unknown.

The woman is on the run as of Tuesday morning.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the woman.

She was last seen in handcuffs, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you see her, call 911.