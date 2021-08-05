Woman describes experience of getting COVID months after being fully vaccinated

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine remained 93% effective against symptomatic illness six months after the second dose, but amid the ongoing spread of the highly contagious delta variant, the company said a booster dose would be necessary prior to the winter season.

This announcement comes after the World Health Organization discouraged boosters in order not to affect the world supply of vaccines.

One woman told FOX 11 that she tested positive for COVID-19 months after getting both Moderna doses.

"We are all suffering. We are all struggling. I had symptoms including congestion, a bit of brain fog. I had a slight headache. I think I had a slight fever," stated Psychotherapist Lynn Ianni.

She is considered a breakthrough case… meaning fully vaccinated person got infected with the coronavirus.

Ianni said she got both of her Moderna shots in February. However, in August she started feeling sick and test results confirmed she had COVID-19.

"Absolutely shocked. I was astonished. I couldn’t believe it," she exclaimed. Ianni said she has no idea how she contracted the virus.

She says if its determined a Moderna booster is needed she’ll take it in a heartbeat.

