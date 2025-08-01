Woman charged nearly $8,000 after parking car for 45 minutes at California hospital

A California woman was charged nearly $8,000 to park at Glendale Memorial Hospital.

Cate Daniels was only there for 45 minutes, so obviously it was a mistake.

Apparently, the machine said she entered the lot three years ago.

When she tried to talk to someone about it, the attendant allegedly didn't help her.

She says the attendant accused her of parking there for weeks.

Thanks to the involvement of Parking Company of America and the hospital, she was issued a refund and an apology.