Woman calls deputies to report assault, but they say she's the suspect

Deputies in San Bernardino County recently arrested a woman who they say called them to report she'd been assaulted, but was actually the suspect.

It happened in Apple Valley on Sunday, Oct. 5. Deputies said Ashley Marie Shields called them to report that she'd been assaulted by a man in the parking lot outside the Apple Valley Smoke Shop.

But after they investigated, deputies realized Shields wasn't a victim, but their suspect instead. Deputies said she had attacked a 32-year-old Apple Valley man.

Both the man and the woman suffered minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Shields the next day. She's been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.