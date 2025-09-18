Woman beaten with crowbar in Rosemead as witnesses watch in horror
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was beaten with a crowbar at a restaurant in Rosemead.
What we know:
FOX 11 looked into surveillance video from a dessert shop on Valley Boulevard in the San Gabriel Valley.
The incident took place on Monday as witnesses watched in horror. A witness admitted he didn't jump in due to fear he may have been next to get attacked.
The woman ended up suffering minor injuries from the attack, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
As of Wednesday, September 18, no arrests have been announced in the incident.
What we don't know:
LASD believes there is a chance the woman and the attacker may have known each other.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.