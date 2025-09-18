Woman beaten with crowbar in Rosemead as witnesses watch in horror

The Brief A woman was hit with a crowbar inside a restaurant in the San Gabriel Valley. The video showed no one jumping in to stop the suspect. A witness said he feared he could have been next to get attacked. The suspect remains on the run.



A woman was beaten with a crowbar at a restaurant in Rosemead.

What we know:

FOX 11 looked into surveillance video from a dessert shop on Valley Boulevard in the San Gabriel Valley.

The incident took place on Monday as witnesses watched in horror. A witness admitted he didn't jump in due to fear he may have been next to get attacked.

The woman ended up suffering minor injuries from the attack, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

As of Wednesday, September 18, no arrests have been announced in the incident.

What we don't know:

LASD believes there is a chance the woman and the attacker may have known each other.