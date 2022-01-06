Woman assaulted, robbed while walking into Long Beach dentist office

A Lakewood woman was assaulted and robbed while walking into her dentist office; the incident was all caught on security video.

Police are searching for the suspect, but the victim claims she knows where he is.

"My pants were ripped; I have a burn right here, my neck hurts a little."

Natalie Luna says her sense of security is gone. She was inside her dentist’s office in Long Beach Wednesday when someone approached her from behind, grabbed her fanny pack, dragged her outside and robbed her.

"Been there like a minute or two and all of a sudden I feel like someone was tugging on me," Luna told FOX 11.

Security video shows the man reaching into the office and grabbing the strap of her fanny pack.

"He was just tugging and tugging. I was pulling back and forth with him and either it ripped off or it fell off and I got dragged," she said.

In a matter of seconds, Natalie lost her bag, which had her phone and the money she needed to pay for the dental work.

"I work for my money, and to have it taken away from me. I have to try and see how I can get more money to pay out of pocket for my dental work."

She reported the assault and robbery to Long Beach police. She pinged the stolen phone which brought up two addresses not far from the crime scene.

Natalie and her sister went to the addresses and hoped police would come with.

"They weren’t coming out, we called them about four times, we had to call the Lakewood Police Department as well, no one was coming out, we waited for three hours," stated Natalie’s sister Elizabeth Luna.

Long Beach police wouldn’t fully explain why they haven’t gone to the addresses to recover the phone or find a suspect.

"That’s something we’ll be looking into. All week we had additional resources deployed in combat robbery. We absolutely understand robbery is a freighting crime, it’s a crime of fear and that’s something we are addressing," stated Lt. Dominick Scaccia with the Long Beach Police Department.

But there is some good news for Natalie. A good Samaritan heard about Natalie’s story, reached out to FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna and gave her the money she lost.

