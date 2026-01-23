Severe winter weather disrupting flights across US, including at LAX

The Brief Dozens of states are getting hit by a strong winter storm this weekend. The weather has impacted several flights across the US.



Severe winter weather is sweeping across much of the US and impacting thousands of flights.

While Southern California is enjoying mild weather for January, if you're traveling in the next few days, there's a chance your flight could be disrupted.

A lot of happy travelers arrived at LAX to warmer temperatures, but people flying out in the next few days are bracing for delays and cancellations due to winter storms in other parts of the country.

What they're saying:

"It was really cold, it was well below zero in Denver," said Costa Pappas who landed at LAX Friday.

From negative -6 degrees to 60 degrees, travelers coming from the east and the Midwest could not be more thrilled to land at LAX Friday night.

"I couldn't be happier to be in California and leaving Cleveland and all, the foot of snow and more that we're getting," one traveler told FOX 11 Friday evening.

Snow, bitter cold temperatures and freezing rain hit parts of the U.S. Friday.

RELATED:

More than 210 million people at one point were under cold weather advisories or warnings. Airlines have canceled thousands of weekend flights.

"Its minus 1 degrees as we speak, it's beautiful here in sunny LA, said Brad Martin who was traveling through LAX. "It's great, we got away just in the nick of time."

Brad and Carrie Martin flew in from Cleveland, but said unfortunately the cold caused some chaos for their son's flight and he had to cancel his trip.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, LAX had around180 delays and about 25 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Many of those delays were flights coming into LAX from cities like Detroit, Chicago and Boston.

Those flying into LAX from the Midwest were grateful they're far from home at the moment.

"All I can tell you is that in my neighborhood, they are moving snow piles from last week to make room for the snow piles that are probably coming this weekend, so really happy to be in Los Angeles," one traveler told FOX 11.