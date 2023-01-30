Winter storm brings more snow to Mt. Baldy

Dozens of people flocked to Los Angeles County's tallest mountain Monday as the weather dropped more snow on Mount Baldy.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area Monday, saying that the highest peaks could see as much as a foot of snow. That warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

That didn't stop the crowds Monday, though.

"My daughter was supposed to have beach volleyball practice today. I was thinking great snow and sand in one day. Where else but Southern California," one woman told FOX 11.

Another family from Honolulu in town for a gymnastics competition drove up the mountain to see the powder up close.

"It's really cold and fun, but it's like a new experience for us," one girl said. "We get to make memories and spend time together."

Despite the fun people had on the mountain Monday, Mount Baldy has not been without dangers recently. According to officials, crews with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area in just the last four weeks. Two hikers have also fallen to their death from the mountain in recent weeks.

"I've never seen this much snow on Baldy," one woman said. "Good conditions, but it's completely whiteout and hard to see more than five feed ahead of you."