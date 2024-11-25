Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa, offering 35 days of holiday fun

The Brief A family-friendly holiday event has returned to the OC Fair & Event Center. The event runs through Jan. 5. Among the many exciting features, Winter Fest OC is home to the region's largest outdoor ice skating rink.



Southern California’s largest winter festival is celebrating ten years at the OC Fair & Event Center.

It runs through January 5, transforming the OC Fair and Event Center into a winter wonderland with massive holiday decor, thrilling snow and ice activities, immersive experiences, carnival rides and games, and an all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music.

It is also home to the region’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, an 8,000-square-foot real snow play area, and a 150-foot ice tubing slide.

General admission tickets include the fan-favorite Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, the all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music, the magical "North Pole Journey" walk-through experience, real snow play, nightly strolling entertainment and snow flurries, dazzling light displays, and countless winter photo opportunities.

Click here for tickets and more information.