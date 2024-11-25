Expand / Collapse search

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa, offering 35 days of holiday fun

Published  November 25, 2024 10:42am PST
Holidays
Inside Winter Fest OC

Good Day LA's Koco McAboy takes us to Costa Mesa.

The Brief

    • A family-friendly holiday event has returned to the OC Fair & Event Center.
    • The event runs through Jan. 5.
    • Among the many exciting features, Winter Fest OC is home to the region's largest outdoor ice skating rink. 

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Southern California’s largest winter festival is celebrating ten years at the OC Fair & Event Center.

It runs through January 5, transforming the OC Fair and Event Center into a winter wonderland with massive holiday decor, thrilling snow and ice activities, immersive experiences, carnival rides and games, and an all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music. 

It is also home to the region’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, an 8,000-square-foot real snow play area, and a 150-foot ice tubing slide.

General admission tickets include the fan-favorite Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, the all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music, the magical "North Pole Journey" walk-through experience, real snow play, nightly strolling entertainment and snow flurries, dazzling light displays, and countless winter photo opportunities. 

Click here for tickets and more information.