Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa, offering 35 days of holiday fun
COSTA MESA, Calif. - Southern California’s largest winter festival is celebrating ten years at the OC Fair & Event Center.
It runs through January 5, transforming the OC Fair and Event Center into a winter wonderland with massive holiday decor, thrilling snow and ice activities, immersive experiences, carnival rides and games, and an all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music.
It is also home to the region’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, an 8,000-square-foot real snow play area, and a 150-foot ice tubing slide.
General admission tickets include the fan-favorite Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, the all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music, the magical "North Pole Journey" walk-through experience, real snow play, nightly strolling entertainment and snow flurries, dazzling light displays, and countless winter photo opportunities.