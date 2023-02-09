1 killed in Winnetka head-on crash that sent car into yard of home

One person was killed in a head-on crash in Chatsworth Thursday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Nordhoff Street and Winnetka Avenue.

According to police, two cars collided at the intersection, sending one of the cars into the front yard of a nearby home, trapping the driver in that car.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by rescue crews but died at the scene, the LAPD said.

The driver in the other car sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.