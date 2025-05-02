Wind, rain, possible thunderstorms, forecast for Southern California: Timeline

Southern California will see much cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and possible showers and thunderstorms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Another low pressure system moves into the area, deepening the marine layer on Saturday which will result in spots of drizzle or light rain, especially in the morning hours and on Sunday, forecasters said.

Chances for rain are highest for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the NWS said, though accumulations will be very light and under 0.10 inches.

On-and-off showers are expected over the mountains and interior areas, with snow levels down to around 5,500 feet by Sunday.

"Rain and snow amounts will also be generally light, but there is some instability that will likely result in localized heavier showers or even a thunderstorm," the NWS said.

Local mountains could see up to 0.50 inches of rain and snow in the 2 to 5-inch range as a result, according to the latest forecast.

It will also be a windy weekend, with gusts of 25 to 45 mph common over coastal areas and strongest over the Central Coast and southwest Santa Barbara coasts, the NWS said.

Interior valleys, mountains, and deserts will also see gusts between 25 and 35 mph.



As far as temperatures go, weather will cool significantly, with general highs down to the 60s and 70s by Sunday, which is about 10 degrees below normal, according to the NWS.

By Monday, however, a warming and drying trend for the region begins, with highs possibly reaching the 80s by Thursday.