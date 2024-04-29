Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another

A strong gust of wind blew away a bounce house in Pinal County, killing a child.

The tragic incident happened around 5 p.m. on April 27 near Cox and McCartney roads just outside of Casa Grande.

"Several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighboring lot," the sheriff's office said.

Of the children inside the bounce house, a 2-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died. A second child was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This appears to have been a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said. "We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family."

No more information is available.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family and it can be found by clicking here.

Map of where the incident happened: