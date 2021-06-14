Expand / Collapse search
‘Win Big Papi’s Money’ with FOX Super 6

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Entertainment
This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet.
FOXBet_WIN_BIG_PAPIS_MONEY_1920x1080 article

A new contest is coming to the FOX Super 6 app, with baseball star David "Big Papi" Ortiz giving users a chance to win big money.

The Boston Red Sox legend and current FOX MLB analyst is joining the FOX Super 6 team for a new free-to-play contest.

Users will have a chance to win a cash prize via the "Win Big Papi’s Money" contest every MLB weekend for the remainder of the 2021 season and postseason. Additionally, Ortiz will make contributions to the FOX Bet real-money Sportsbook app.

"I love working for FOX Sports and joining the FOX Bet team is just a natural progression for me," said Ortiz. "I can’t wait to give my insights to all the fans out there and give them a chance to win some cash."

To play the game, users will answer six questions about what they think will happen in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings of a given baseball game. Chances of winning depend on correct answers.

Cash prizes will vary each week.

The "Win Big Papi’s Money" contest will be available on Saturday, June 19.

Since its launch in September 2019, the FOX Super 6 app has given away close to $5 million in prizes.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.
 