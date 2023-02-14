Attempted sexual assault reported at Will Rogers State Beach

article

A man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the renowned Will Rogers State Beach is still at large and authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened Feb. 4 around 6:30 p.m.

"The suspect made a statement of intent, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim’s mouth while brandishing a boxcutter," the LAPD said.

The woman was able to get away and call for help.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30-years-old, 5'7" tall, weighing between 150 and 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat.

Will Rogers State Beach on March 11, 2011 in Pacific Palisades, California (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the

suspect, additional victims, and witnesses contact the Special Assault Detectives, at

(213)-473-0447.