White Castle offers free burgers for National Slider Day

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 3:49PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE-Image of White Castle sliders at a restaurant location. (Photo illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

If you are craving hamburgers this weekend, White Castle has a tasty offer. 

The hamburger franchise is giving away free cheese sliders in honor of National Slider Day on May 15.

No purchase is necessary to get a burger, but consumers must show a digital coupon that's available on White Castle’s website.

And there are other great coupons available from White Castle, including free dessert coupons for Mother’s Day, May 14 (good through 5/12-5/14) and Father’s Day, June 18 (valid through 6/16-6/18).

White Castle first started National Slider Day on May 15 to celebrate its original slider introduced in 1921, according to the Indianapolis Star.

