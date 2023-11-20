When and where to watch classic holiday specials on TV this year

article

It’s that time of year to cozy up on the couch with your favorite holiday film (or two, or three.)

Holiday favorites like "The Year Without a Santa Claus" and "A Christmas Story" will soon return to the TV listings.

Here is when and where to watch the holiday classics on TV this year.

You can also see where these specials and holiday newcomers are streaming here.

Thanksgiving TV specials

As was the situation last year, the "Charlie Brown" holiday specials are exclusively available on Apple TV+. You can find "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" streaming there for free with a subscription.

The evening before Thanksgiving, NBC is running a special countdown to the Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special.

Thanksgiving morning, you can catch the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and 9 a.m. on CBS.

Classic Christmas TV movies

Many of these classics air on popular holiday channels throughout the season, such as TBS, TNT, AMC, and Freeform. Freeform’s popular 25 days of Christmas on Friday, Dec. 1. You can see that schedule here .

Here are more specific and notable times for watching on TV:

"A Charlie Brown Christmas"

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" isn't airing on any TV channels this year again after Apple TV+ obtained the rights. It is streaming there now, and will also be made available to stream for free on Dec. 16-17.

"A Christmas Story"

"A Christmas Story" 24-hour marathon begins on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, on both TNT and TBS.

"Christmas Vacation"

"Christmas Vacation" is available now to stream on Max. It also airs throughout TBS and TNT’s holiday schedules.

"Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) will air Christmas night at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

It's also available on Peacock between Dec. 20-31, according to NBC . It also airs throughout Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, and TBS and TNT’s holiday schedules.

"Elf"

"Elf" is available now to stream on Max. It also airs throughout TBS and TNT’s holiday schedules.

"Home Alone"

"Home Alone" and its sequels are available to stream now on Disney+. It also airs throughout Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966) will air on NBC Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8/7c and Dec. 25 at 8/7c. It's also currently available to stream on Peacock.

"The Polar Express"

"The Polar Express" is available now to stream on Max. It also airs throughout TBS and TNT’s holiday schedules.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" airs on CBS on Monday, Nov. 27. It will repeat at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16, followed by long-time favorites "Frosty the Snowman" and "Frosty Returns."

"The Santa Clause"

"The Santa Clause" series, starring Tim Allen, is available to stream now on Disney+. It also airs throughout Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

"The Year Without a Santa Claus"

"The Year Without a Santa Claus" begins playing on Saturday, Nov. 18 on TBS and Sunday, Nov. 19 on TNT. You can catch various other airings throughout the season.

This story was reported from Detroit.