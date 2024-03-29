LIST: Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday 2024
LOS ANGELES - Looking for last-minute Easter basket suffers? Or just hoping to run your Sunday errands?
Many stores across Los Angeles County will be closed in observance of the Easter holiday on March 31, so you'll want to make sure to plan accordingly.
Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last-minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.
Open on Easter Sunday
- Walmart
- Kroger
- Trader Joe's
- Albertson's
- 7-Eleven
- Ikea
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Whole Foods
- Sprouts
- Vons
- Home Depot
- The Dollar Store
- Petco
- Nordstrom
- Big Lots
Closed on Easter Sunday
- Target
- Macy's
- TJ Maxx
- Kohl's
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Aldi
- Homegoods
- Marshalls
- Bloomingdale's