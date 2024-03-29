LIST: Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday 2024

article

Looking for last-minute Easter basket suffers? Or just hoping to run your Sunday errands?

Many stores across Los Angeles County will be closed in observance of the Easter holiday on March 31, so you'll want to make sure to plan accordingly.

Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last-minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.

Open on Easter Sunday

Walmart

Kroger

Trader Joe's

Albertson's

7-Eleven

Ikea

Walgreens

CVS

Rite Aid

Whole Foods

Sprouts

Vons

Home Depot

The Dollar Store

Petco

Nordstrom

Big Lots

Closed on Easter Sunday