What it's like sitting in a double decker airplane seat

Take a look at what could possibly be the future of airline travel.

22-year-old designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente showcased his chaise lounge airplane seat concept at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany.

Núñez Vicente argued that travelers already have to crouch with the way current economy seats are designed.

Núñez Vicente admits passengers, especially those on the top level, cannot stand upright in the seats. But he argues many travelers already cannot stand when flying economy.

The designer had to remove overhead cabins to create the top level. Instead, he says there is a space between the levels for travelers to store luggage.

Would you fly in double decker airplane seats?

