3 hospitalized after being stabbed in LA’s Westlake District
LOS ANGELES - Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed in Los Angeles’ Westlake District, officials said.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call overnight regarding an incident in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Reno Street.
The suspect was described as a man wearing all-black clothing who was around 50 years old.
All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Investigators said it was not a random attack.
The names of the victims were not released and so far, no arrests have been announced.
No further information was available.