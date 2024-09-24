Expand / Collapse search

3 hospitalized after being stabbed in LA’s Westlake District

Published  September 24, 2024 10:13am PDT
Westlake
Authorities were investigating a triple stabbing in the Westlake District.

LOS ANGELES - Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed in Los Angeles’ Westlake District, officials said. 

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call overnight regarding an incident in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Reno Street.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all-black clothing who was around 50 years old. 

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Investigators said it was not a random attack.

The names of the victims were not released and so far, no arrests have been announced. 

No further information was available. 