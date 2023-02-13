Westlake District house fire damages neighboring apartment buildings

Dozens of residents were forced out of their apartments after a fast-spreading fire broke out in the Westlake District overnight.

The fire initially ignited at a two-story home around 1:30 a.m. Monday, and quickly spread to two neighboring apartment buildings near West Third and Reno streets. Residents ran out of both apartment buildings while fire crews worked to knock down the blaze.

Fire officials said it took 150 firefighters over an hour to knock down the flames fueled by a natural gas leak. The gas leak was shut off and an estimated 80 residents were able to return to their homes. However, at least 20 were displaced.

Jose Pacheco told FOX 11 he was displaced, along with his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

Overall, 13 apartment units were left inhabitable.

Arson investigators were at the scene.

Lafayette Park served as an evacuation zone and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.

