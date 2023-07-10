Fire guts Westlake District building between church, apartments

Firefighters extinguished a fire that gutted a two-story building in Los Angeles’ Westlake District early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the fire broke out near the intersection of 7th and Park View streets across the street from MacArthur Park. The building is located between a four-story apartment building and a church.

The apartment building was evacuated as Los Angeles city crews surrounded the buildings in the firefight.

Nearby residents said the building was empty and they had been worried about the potential of a fire starting there because some people had reportedly broken in.

The building where the fire started appears to be a total loss and fire officials said there was no fire damage to the adjacent apartment building.

No injuries were reported and the fire was knocked down in an hour and 35 minutes.

