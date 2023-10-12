West LA man heads to Israel to serve as IDF reservist

The Israeli military has summoned over 360,000 reservists, some finding themselves far from their homeland, including in Los Angeles.

"This is my opportunity to make sure that my family, my mom, my siblings that live out there have a safe home to be in," said Avi Landesman.

As soon as the news broke of the terrorist attack in Israel, Landesman, a West Los Angeles resident, says he was glued to the horrifying images of people murdered and kidnapped.

He described it as gut-wrenching and like a stab in the heart. That's why he and thousands of reservists worldwide are headed to Israel to fight a war against Hamas.

"There is no option to stay home while our actual home is being terrorized, literally terrorized," Landesman said.

His wife Adi says she's filled with a mix of pride and concern.

"I was very emotional about it, but I am very, very proud of what he's doing and why he's going. He's determined to protect our homeland," Adi Landesman said.

Zach Herschfus, Landesman's brother-in-law, echoed the family's sentiments.

"We're all so proud of him for what he's doing for our nation, for our country, for our people, for the world. Israel is America's number one ally in the Middle East, and people like my brother-in-law Avi, who are going out there and leaving their families at a time like this, are extremely brave, and we're all so proud of him," he said.

Landesman's journey means leaving behind his catering business, his wife, two small children, and a large extended family and circle of friends.

When asked if he fears for his life, Landesman responded, "Yes, but it's the reality of war. We're headed to war, but we've got God and an army of people there and here who are supporting us."